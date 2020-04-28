Some industries have begun operations in Sanand, Gujarat: MHA

Some industries have begun operations in Sanand, Gujarat: MHAPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:48 IST
Auto industries in Sanand industrial base in Ahmedabad have started functioning again and are working at 50 per cent capacity, the inter-ministerial central team sent to Ahmedabad has found, a Home Ministry official said. Addressing a press conference here, MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said two teams were sent to Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat
Giving details of their findings, she said the team that has gone to Ahmedabad found that in Sanand industrial base, the pharmaceutical industry is functioning. Auto industrial units in the base have re-started functions and are working at 50 per cent capacity, she said
About 30,000 out of total 50,000 labourers have returned to work, she said citing the findings of the team.
