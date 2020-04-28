Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF man dies due to COVID-19 in Delhi in first such case in paramilitary forces

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:58 IST
CRPF man dies due to COVID-19 in Delhi in first such case in paramilitary forces

A 55-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died on Tuesday due to coronavirus infection, officials said. This is the first death due to the pandemic among the about 10 lakh personnel strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or the paramilitary forces that function under the Union Home Ministry for upkeep of internal security and border guarding.

The assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank official was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital a few days back after being detected positive for the virus. "The personnel died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 infection. He was posted with the 31st battalion of the force based in Delhi," a senior official said.

At least 23 other personnel of this battalion have been admitted with coronavirus after they are suspected to have contracted the virus from another colleague found positive in their camp. There have been a few positive cases in other CAPFs like the BSF and CISF.

The CRPF is country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks and it is designated as the lead internal security force apart from the mainstay for anti-Naxal operations and counter-terrorist duties in the Kashmir valley..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: New York maps coronavirus genome to help track future outbreaks; Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.New York maps coronavirus genome to help track future outbreaksScientists at New York Citys health department have begun to analyze the novel coronaviruss genetic material to allow them ...

Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 8 in J-K: cases rise to 565

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to eight after an 80-year-old woman died of the disease at a hospital here on Tuesday, even as the union territory reported 19 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, taking its tally ...

523 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

There are a total of 523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, Department of Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka informed on Tuesday. It informed that there are 295 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka presently, while ...

Study focusing male body image portrayals on Instagram

In a novel study based on mens image on Instagram, researchers found that the majority of posts showed men with low body fat, while only a small fraction depicted men with high body fat. The study published in the journal Cyberpsychology, B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020