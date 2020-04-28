Lockdown: Mizoram govt begins distribution of free ration to

The Mizoram government has begun distribution of free ration to over 1.5 lakh eligible card holders of two schemes under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' (PMGKAY) during the lockdown period. The state government has lifted rice from FCI godowns for April and May and distribution is underway across the state, a senior official said on Tuesday.

About 10,023.22 metric tonnes of rice were allocated to the state for free distribution to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Households (PHH) beneficiaries to ensure availability of food during the lockdown period. In March, the Centre had announced a relief package of Rs 1,70,000 crore under the PMGKAY according to which beneficiaries would be given 5 kg of rice and 1 kilo of dal (pulse) per person, to meet food shortage during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to state food, civil supplies and consumer affairs director Lalhriatzuali Ralte, there are 1,29,410 PHH and 25,995 AAY card holders in the state who are eligible for the benefit. Lifting of rice for June is under progress, she said.

The Centre has also allocated 60 metric tonnes of pulses for Mizoram to be distributed among the poor during the ongoing lockdown, the official said. The state government had also distributed free rice to the people in March.

More than 4,300 migrant workers were given free ration and about 75,600 people, who did not have ration cards, were also given rice free of cost in March, she said. The state, as of now, has enough stock of rice to meet urgent requirement, the official said.

She claimed that the supply department is working 24x7 to deal with any possible shortage during the lockdown. Under the AAY scheme the poorest among the BPL families are selected and issued AAY ration cards. Households having this card are issued 35 kg rice at the rate of Rs 3 per kg.

Priority Households having PHH ration cards are issued 8 kg of rice monthly per beneficiary at the rate of 5 kg at the rate of Rs 3, and 3 kg at the rate of Rs 15 per kg..