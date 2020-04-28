Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 937, cases climb to 29,974

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:11 IST
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 937, cases climb to 29,974

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 937 and the number of cases climbed to 29,974 in the country on Tuesday, registering an increase of 51 deaths and 1,594 cases since Monday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 22,010, while 7,026 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Thus, 23.44 per cent of the infected people have recovered so far, a senior Health Ministry official said. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 51 deaths were reported since Monday evening of which 27 fatalities were from Maharashtra, 11 from Gujarat, seven from Madhya Pradesh, five from Rajasthan and one from Jammu and Kashmir. Of the 937 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 369 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 162, Madhya Pradesh at 113, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 46 and Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh at 31 each.

The death toll reached 26 in Telengana, 24 in Tamil Nadu while West Bengal and Karantaka have reported 20 deaths each. Punjab has registered 18 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed seven lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data. However, a PTI tally of the figures reported by various states as on Tuesday showed 29,993 cases 945 deaths in the country.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states. According to the Health Ministry data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 8,590 followed by Gujarat at 3,548, Delhi at 3,108, Madhya Pradesh at 2,368, Rajasthan at 2,262, Uttar Pradesh at 2,043 and Tamil Nadu at 1,937.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,259 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,004 in Telangana. The number of cases has risen to 697 in West Bengal, 546 in Jammu and Kashmir, 520 in Karnataka, 482 in Kerala, 346 in Bihar and 313 in Punjab. Haryana has reported 296 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 118 cases. A total 103 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 51 in Uttarakhand. Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have reported 40 cases each, Assam has 38 while Chhattisgarh has registered 37 infections so far.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have 33 COVID-19 cases while Ladakh has reported 22 infections so far. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry has eight cases while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases. Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website adding "140 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing." States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said. PTI PLB AAR AAR AAR

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Irrfan Khan admitted to Mumbai hospital ICU with colon infection

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a city hospital with a colon infection, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. The 53-year-old, who is at the Kokilaben Dhir...

COVID-19: IMCT inspects markets, hospitals in Darjeeling

Inter-Ministerial Central Team on Tuesday inspected different locations in Darjeeling to assess the ground situation due to COVID-19 pandemic. The team reviewed the preventive measures and guidelines being followed in the area.The team ques...

Serbia to restart public transport as lockdown eases

Serbia will restart bus and rail services and allow commercial flights, a cautious easing of a nationwide lockdown as the rate of coronavirus infections slows, health authorities said on Tuesday. Serbia introduced measures last month to cur...

SPECIAL REPORT-Cyber-intel firms pitch governments on spy tools to trace coronavirus

When law enforcement agencies want to gather evidence locked inside an iPhone, they often turn to hacking software from the Israeli firm Cellebrite. By manually plugging the software into a suspects phone, police can break in and determine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020