Teenager dies after slipping from hill top in J K's Doda

Teenager dies after slipping from hill top in J K's DodaPTI | Doda | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:32 IST
A 19-year-old shepherd was killed Tuesday when he accidentally fell down from a hill top while grazing his sheep in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, Police said. Khalid Hussain Bakerwal, a resident of Ujh Pul in Kathua district, was tending his herd in Koti forest when he fell into a gorge, Station House Officer, Doda police station, Munir Khan said.
He said a rescue team was rushed to the scene and the teenager was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was handed over to his family for last rites, Khan said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kathua district
- Doda
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Police