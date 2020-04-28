Left Menu
Shopkeeper arrested, four others booked for heckling policemen on lockdown duty

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 28-04-2020
Shopkeeper arrested, four others booked for heckling policemen on lockdown duty

A shopkeeper was arrested and four other persons were booked on Tuesday for allegedly heckling policemen on lockdown duty, a senior police official said. "Two policemen on patrolling duty in Nawabganj area saw some shopkeepers had opened their shops without any permission in Lohamandi. A crowd had gathered outside the shops, violating the social distancing norms. When the policemen told the shopkeepers to shut their shops, some among them heckled the cops and tried to attack them," Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar said.

He said additional force was rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. "One shopkeeper, Dinesh Lohia, has been arrested and a case has been registered against four persons and 12 unidentified shopkeepers," Kumar said.

