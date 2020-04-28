Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to support businesses to tide over impact of COVID-19: India at BRICS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:02 IST
Need to support businesses to tide over impact of COVID-19: India at BRICS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As the world reels under economic distress triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, India on Tuesday emphasized the need to provide support to businesses to tide over the crisis and ensure that livelihoods are not lost. At a video conference of the foreign ministers of BRICS, a bloc of five leading nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the influential grouping has an important role to play in shaping the global economic and political architecture. The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population and has a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion. In his remarks, Jaishankar noted that the pandemic and the subsequent challenge highlighted the need for reform of the multilateral systems.

All the BRICS member nations are reeling under the pandemic. Jaishankar emphasized that the pandemic is not only posing a great risk to the health and well-being of humanity but is also severely impacting global economy and output by disruption of global trade and supply chains, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Economic activity across sectors has been negatively impacted leading to loss of jobs and livelihoods. He emphasized that we need to provide support to businesses, especially MSMEs, to tide over the crisis and ensure livelihoods are not lost," the MEA said in a release. It said the minister pointed out that the efficacy of traditional medicine systems to strengthen immunity should be recognized and that BRICS should support these efforts.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pune COVID-19 case doubling rate now 9 days: Civic chief

Pune municipal officials on Tuesday said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was nine days, and the seven-day span mentioned by an inter-ministerial central team earlier was based on data taken six days ago. The ICMT had visited...

Migrant labourer tests positive for COVID-19 in C'garh

A 58-year-old migrant labourer tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarhs Surajpur district on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases in the state to four, a health official said. The state has reported 38 cases of COVID-19 so far...

Need to support businesses to tide over impact of COVID-19: India at BRICS

As the world reels under economic distress triggered by COVID-19, India on Tuesday conveyed to the BRICS grouping that it is important to provide support to businesses to tide over the crisis and ensure that livelihoods are not lost. At a v...

AP sets up death audit panel on COVID-19

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday constituted a nine-member State-Level Death Audit Committee on COVID-19 to examine all the case records to ascertain the cause of death pertaining to the victims of coronavirus. The Committee, to be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020