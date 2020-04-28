Left Menu
Delhi Assembly LoP urges Haryana govt to keep its border open for movement of essential items

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:12 IST
Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday urged Haryana government to keep its border open for movement of those involved in COVID-19-related services and for transportation of fruits and vegetables to the national capital. Haryana' Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the state's borders with Delhi have been "sealed" with essential services allowed but stricter restrictions imposed on those coming in from the national capital.

Bidhuri said the decision of the Haryana government will affect those doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and others involved in running essential services in Delhi during lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said. The BJP MLA, who represents Badarpur Assembly constituency bordering Faridabad in Haryana, in a letter to Vij also appreciated the efforts being made by his government to prevent the coronavirus pandemic.

"Several corona warriors including doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police and Delhi Jal Board personnel who serve in Delhi live in Haryana. The decision to seal the border will hamper their movement," Bidhuri said. A significant quantity of vegetables and fruit supply from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh enters Delhi via the border of the state. The restriction on Haryana border will also affect this, he said.

The Leader of Opposition urged Vij to allow movement of employees fighting the war against coronavirus in Delhi and transportation of vegetables and fruits across the border. Bidhuri also discussed the matter with BJP general secretary and in-charge of party's Haryana unit, Anil Jain and requested him to resolve the issue, said a statement from his office.

