COVID-19: As TN crosses 2,000 mark, CM seeks people's support to tackle virus

As Tamil Nadu crossed the grim 2,000 mark with 121 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the infections were on the rise as people have a casual attitude towards tackling the contagion. Palaniswami hinted that easing curbs beyond May 3 hinged on a dip in numbers in the state, which is linked to effective toeing of norms like social distancing.

A 68-year-old man died here of COVID-19, the 25th fatality and with 121 more people testing positive, the aggregate number of those infected in Tamil Nadu so far climbed to 2,058, authorities said. The Chief Minister, chairing a review meeting of top officials at the Secretariat, said coronavirus cases in the state were on the rise as people have a casual attitude towards norms like social distancing and do not understand the gravity of the contagion.

"The problem lies in the vegetable markets of big corporations like Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai. Despite telling people (on precautions to be taken against COVID-19 like social distancing), they do not follow it and think of it casually.

They don't understand the intensity and impact of this disease," he said. Underscoring that Tamil Nadu was still in the early stages, unlike some nations which were witnessing full blown spread of the virus, he said "when we take appropriate steps, the spread of the contagion can be easily halted if people give their full cooperation." If such a support was not extended, the State may not be able to rein in the spread of the infection even if other nations manage to control it, he said.

"Hence, people should follow the government imposed curbs understanding the gravity of this disease (COVID-19). Police and local administration departments should take up street to street propaganda using public address system fitted vehicles and create awareness among them," he said.

Lockdown has been eased in countries like China,Italy and Spain as norms like social distancing, avoiding congregations and following personal hygience were followed there, he said. "Since these (norms) were not followed in our regions, the number of cases are on the rise and you must make people realise it," he said, apparently hinting that easing of lockdown norms beyond May 3 was dependent on a dip in numbers in the State, which is again linked to effective toeing of norms like social distancing.

A government bulletin said the 68-year-old man was admitted in a private hospital here and succumbed to the illness caused by coronavirus today. Among the newly infected was a five-day-old baby girl and children ranging from a seven month old toddler to a nine year old boy.

Two city police personnel and a flower vendor at the Koyambedu market here were also among the newly infected. While 27 people were discharged following treatment at various hospitals in the state, the aggregate number of people recovered so far was 1,128, the bulletin said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 902.

Six Thai nationals following recovery were discharged from a hospital in Erode district and shifted to Chennai prison here. Of the 121 new cases, 103 were from Chennai, taking the count in the State capital to 673 and Krishnagiri continued to be the sole green district with no cases.

As many as 6,850 people were tested today and cumulatively 93,189 people have undergone testing. Greater Chennai Corporation authorities deployed a mobile testing van at the Koyambedu market and also deputed health professionals who took throat and nasal swab samples from traders and vendors.

While disinfection work was carried out across Tamil Nadu, it was done twice in containment zones. On the lockdown front, a total of 3,26,645 FIRs have so far been filed for violations across Tamil Nadu and a fine of Rs 3.40 crore levied, a release here said.

Also 2,93,193 vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers have been seized. Arrest of people for alleged brewing of illicit liqour continued in several districts.

District Collectors, along with Police Superintendents inspected regions under their jurisdiction to ensure implementation of lockdown norms and disinfection work in containment zones. Pushcarts were allowed to vend vegetables while groceries and all other kinds of shops and commercial establishments were closed for the third consecutive day of complete lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tirupur.