COVID-19 patients should wear 'Aarogya Setu Embedded Wrist Band' for easy monitoring:Sushil

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:32 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday came out with the suggestion that all COVID-19 patients and people put in quarantine should wear Aarogya Setu Embedded Wrist Band in order to monitor their body temperature and symptoms of disease besides tracking their movements. Modi, who also holds Information Technology department charge, made the suggestion before Union minister for Electronics, Information Technology and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad during a meeting of the IT ministers of states held via video-conferencing.

Heeding to Sushil Modis demand, the union minister informed him that Aarogya Setu app could soon be downloaded on feature phone also apart from the smart phone on which people are availing it presently. Modi informed the union minister that 38 lakh people have so far downloaded the Aarogya Setu app on their phones in Bihar. Out of this 5.62 lakh, the highest number of people, are from Patna followed by 1.81 lakh in the Muzaffarpur district.

Modi also shared the procedure and information with states like Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand with regard to the link issued by Bihar government to give special assistance of Rs 1,000 under Mukhya Mantri Vishesh Sahayta Yojana to each of those stranded outside Bihar due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. People living in Bihar and Nepal can not click the link as it is based on geo fencing technique, the Deputy CM said, adding it requires Aadhaar and bank account of the state besides geo-tagging selfie.

A total of 1836 relatives of prisoners lodged in 57 jails of the state met the inmates via video-conferencing through e-mulakat app during the lockdown period, he said. The facility of issuing e-curfew pass has been made in 30 districts of the state with the help of IT, Modi said details of Aadhar and bank accounts have been gathered through the anganwadi portal despite closure of thes aganwadi centres.

The details will help in extending various benefits to one crore beneficiaries, he said. Besides, details of Aadhar and bank accounts are being collected on Bihar Apda Sahyog Portal in order to get them matched with ration card data so that duplicate cards are not issued, Modi said.

