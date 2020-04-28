Left Menu
Delhi govt launches one-stop website for coronavirus-related information

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:00 IST
The Delhi government on Tuesday launched a dedicated website to provide information on all the COVID-19 related initiatives and updates in a seamless manner. The website -- delhifightscorona.in -- has five broad sections which include containment zones, testing facilities, key locations, e-pass, press release and FAQs.

The website has the locations of all the containment zones or the COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi. The locations are updated from time to time as decided by the government, a statement said. It also lists all COVID-19 Testing Centers (CTCs) set up by the Delhi government, private centres, as well as information on how to avail COVID-19 testing.

A list and location of all ration shops in Delhi, temporary relief centres and hunger relief centres is also available on the website. In the "e-pass section", any person can apply for travel e-pass or e-coupon for ration through this website.

The website also updates important data related to COVID-19 in Delhi, including the number of total cases, number of new cases reported on a day, number of recovered patients and the number of deaths reported on a day. Another section contains testing statistics including the number of tests done in Delhi to detect COVID-19 on a particular day, total number of negative cases, number of tests where results are pending and tests per million.

