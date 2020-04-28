Left Menu
65 arrested for defying lockdown: Noida police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:03 IST
Sixty-five people were arrested and challans issued to 191 vehicle owners across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said. So far, 46 coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off in Gautam Buddh Nagar near Delhi, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

"Sixteen FIRs were registered on Tuesday for lockdown violations and 65 people arrested. A total of 612 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 191 of them, while one other was impounded," police said in a statement.  The FIRs were registered under the Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said. So far, at least 1,058 FIRs have been registered and 3,541 offenders arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar over lockdown violations since March 23, while challans issued to 15,128 vehicles and another 867 vehicles have been impounded, according to an official data.

The district administration has also banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said. As of Tuesday, 134 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district while 79 of these patients have recovered, they said. PTI KIS KJ

