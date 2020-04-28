Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt launches one-stop website for coronavirus-related information

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:39 IST
Delhi govt launches one-stop website for coronavirus-related information

The Delhi government on Tuesday launched a dedicated website to provide information on all the COVID-19 related initiatives and updates in a seamless manner. The website, delhifightscorona.in, has five broad sections which include containment zones, testing facilities, key locations, e-pass, press release and FAQs.

It has the locations of all the containment zones or the COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi. The locations are updated from time-to-time as decided by the government, a statement said. The website also lists all COVID-19 Testing Centers (CTCs) set up by the Delhi government, private centres, as well as information on how to avail COVID-19 testing.

A list and location of all ration shops in Delhi, temporary relief centres and hunger relief centres is also available on the website. In the "e-pass section", any person can apply for travel e-pass or e-coupon for ration through this website.

It also updates important data related to COVID-19 in Delhi, including the total number of cases, number of new cases reported on a day, number of recovered patients and the number of deaths reported on a day. Another section contains testing statistics, including the number of tests done in Delhi to detect COVID-19 on a particular day, total number of negative cases, number of tests where results are pending and tests per million.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has collaborated with CallDoc app through which patients can now connect remotely with doctors for all non-emergency medical needs. Dialogue and Development Commission, advisory body of the Delhi government, Vice-Chairman Jasmine Shah said that at this difficult time, non-COVID patients need timely care too.  Taking to Twitter, he appealed to all doctors to spare a few hours everyday to provide online medical advice via CallDoc app.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Death toll crosses 1,000 with over 31k confirmed cases; Govt says no evidence of plasma therapy being a cure

The nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 31,000 on Tuesday with more than 1,000 deaths as Maharahstra, Gujarat and some other states reported more fatalities, but hopes for any immediate cure were dashed after the He...

YouTube expands fact-check feature to U.S. video searches during COVID-19 pandemic

YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Incs Google, said on Tuesday it would start showing text and links from third-party fact-checkers to U.S. viewers, part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the COVID-19 pandemic. The i...

AP police makes lockdown violators hold placards of COVID-19 slogans

The Andhra Pradesh Police punished lockdown violators by making them hold placards with COVID-19 slogans. People were seen roaming outside during the lockdown either without valid reasons or without covering their faces.Several state govern...

MEA snubs 'biased' USCIRF report for calling India 'country of particular concern' over religious freedom

Calling the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom USCIRF as an organisation of particular concern, India on Tuesday slammed the US government body for its biased and tendentious comment against New Delhi in its annual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020