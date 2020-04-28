Delhi govt launches one-stop website for coronavirus-related information

The Delhi government on Tuesday launched a dedicated website to provide information on all the COVID-19 related initiatives and updates in a seamless manner. The website, delhifightscorona.in, has five broad sections which include containment zones, testing facilities, key locations, e-pass, press release and FAQs.

It has the locations of all the containment zones or the COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi. The locations are updated from time-to-time as decided by the government, a statement said. The website also lists all COVID-19 Testing Centers (CTCs) set up by the Delhi government, private centres, as well as information on how to avail COVID-19 testing.

A list and location of all ration shops in Delhi, temporary relief centres and hunger relief centres is also available on the website. In the "e-pass section", any person can apply for travel e-pass or e-coupon for ration through this website.

It also updates important data related to COVID-19 in Delhi, including the total number of cases, number of new cases reported on a day, number of recovered patients and the number of deaths reported on a day. Another section contains testing statistics, including the number of tests done in Delhi to detect COVID-19 on a particular day, total number of negative cases, number of tests where results are pending and tests per million.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has collaborated with CallDoc app through which patients can now connect remotely with doctors for all non-emergency medical needs. Dialogue and Development Commission, advisory body of the Delhi government, Vice-Chairman Jasmine Shah said that at this difficult time, non-COVID patients need timely care too. Taking to Twitter, he appealed to all doctors to spare a few hours everyday to provide online medical advice via CallDoc app.