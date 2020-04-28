People arriving in Kangra from other places will be home quarantined: Official

People coming from other places to Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district will have to undergo a compulsory quarantine of 28 days, an official said on Tuesday. The quarantine is mandatory even for those travelling with a valid pass, said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati.

He said all such people will be under surveillance and they should not step out of their homes. They are advised to live in a separate room inside their house and not to endanger safety of their family members, Prajapati added.

Many residents of the district, who were stuck in other states due to the lockdown, are heading home after their entry was allowed by the state government. Monitoring committees have also been formed in every panchayat and urban ward to keep an eye on the movement of those coming to Kangra from other places, Prajapati said.

He said health officials will also keep a check on those arriving in Kangra. Those who violate the orders would be booked and shifted to administrative quarantine, Prajapati said.

To ease the difficulties faced by people during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, helpline numbers have been issued, he said. Prajapati also said the report of 32 samples from Kangra district has come negative for COVID-19.

The deputy commissioner and Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan also inspected the check posts in the border areas and issued necessary guidelines to the healthcare workers and police personnel posted there. MLA Vishal Nehria has urged people to step out of their houses only if it is necessary.