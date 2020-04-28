Left Menu
Development News Edition

People arriving in Kangra from other places will be home quarantined: Official

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:18 IST
People arriving in Kangra from other places will be home quarantined: Official

People coming from other places to Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district will have to undergo a compulsory quarantine of 28 days, an official said on Tuesday. The quarantine is mandatory even for those travelling with a valid pass, said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati.

He said all such people will be under surveillance and they should not step out of their homes. They are advised to live in a separate room inside their house and not to endanger safety of their family members, Prajapati added.

Many residents of the district, who were stuck in other states due to the lockdown, are heading home after their entry was allowed by the state government. Monitoring committees have also been formed in every panchayat and urban ward to keep an eye on the movement of those coming to Kangra from other places, Prajapati said.

He said health officials will also keep a check on those arriving in Kangra. Those who violate the orders would be booked and shifted to administrative quarantine, Prajapati said.

To ease the difficulties faced by people during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, helpline numbers have been issued, he said. Prajapati also said the report of 32 samples from Kangra district has come negative for COVID-19.

The deputy commissioner and Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan also inspected the check posts in the border areas and issued necessary guidelines to the healthcare workers and police personnel posted there. MLA Vishal Nehria has urged people to step out of their houses only if it is necessary.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Deeply concerned: China on ICMR's decision to not use rapid test kits from two Chinese firms

China on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned over the evaluation result of the COVID-19 rapid testing kits supplied to India by two Chinese companies and subsequent decision by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR to not use the equ...

Jharkhand reports two more COVID-19 cases, total 105

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 105, health officials said. There are 83 active cases in Jharkhand, they said, adding, 19 patients have been discharged f...

Awantipora police seizes 26 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders

The Jammu and Kashmir police has impounded 26 vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders amid the lockdown. In the jurisdiction of PS Awantipora, police seized 13 vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the District Magis...

COVID-19: Death toll crosses 1,000 with over 31k confirmed cases; Govt says no evidence of plasma therapy being a cure

The nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 31,000 on Tuesday with more than 1,000 deaths as Maharahstra, Gujarat and some other states reported more fatalities, but hopes for any immediate cure were dashed after the He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020