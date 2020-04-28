Left Menu
IT initiatives helped in providing assistance to people, says Haryana CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:42 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said information technology initiatives have played a pivotal role in providing assistance and other services to people during the coronavirus pandemic. He said the state government has issued ‘distress tokens’ through the e-public distribution system to the needy who will be provided free ration for three months.

This information was given by Khattar during a video conference chaired by Union Minister for Electronics, Information Technology and Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad, a state government release said. Khattar said the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' programme being run by the Haryana government is a statewide programme under which all benefits, services and schemes provided by the them can be linked. The programme was launched last year with a database of over 32 lakh families, he said.

The 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family identification card) is being prepared by the state to ensure automatic delivery of various services. The Chief Minister also touched upon the Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana, saying it is a unique scheme under which eligible people receive a benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum.

Under this, the premium of various insurance and pension schemes of the Union government is contributed by the state government. “The benefit amount is directly transferred to the beneficiary account through the direct benefit transfer. The programme facilitated the government in providing financial assistance to those likely to be affected by the national lockdown,” he said.

He told the Union minister that the state government had launched the "Meri Fasal, Mera Byora" (MFMB) programme two years ago. He said the programme creates a record for the procurement of crop yield, which has enabled the government to send a message to every farmer during the COVID-19 pandemic, informing them regarding their turn for procurement.

Thus, this programme has proved to be extremely useful during the present crisis, he said, adding that about 12 lakh farmers have got themselves registered under it. The chief minister said the state government has also started the "COVID Sangarsh Senani" programme, in which more than 80,000 volunteers have registered to serve.

Similarly, more than 76,000 grocery and chemist shop owners have registered online to deliver goods to people and open shops. At the same time, the state government has also created a coronavirus relief fund, in which people have contributed, he said.

