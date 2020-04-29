Central Delhi residents cooperating with police to maintain social distance during Ramzan

By Aiman Khan People staying in central Delhi are following COVID-19 lockdown guidelines during the holy month of Ramzan and maintaining social distance, Delhi Police said.

Speaking to ANI, DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said, "We have two containment areas -- Chandni Mahal and Nabi Karim. When it was declared as a containment zone, we sealed the full area with tin-shed at that point. We just opened one exit and entry at Turkman Gate." Bhatia informed that police is doing flag marches regularly, making announcements for maintaining social distance, installed CCTV cameras and using drone for inspecting the inner and congested areas.

"We fixed the timing of shops opening in these areas and we assure that these shops follow social distancing. We found that people of central district are following rules and guidelines of lockdown. They are also helping us to break the COVID-19 chain," he said. "People follow our appeal for Ramzan and staying at home after 'sehri' and 'roza'... We did not find any crowd gathering in central Delhi areas," Bhatia further said.

With 206 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total number of cases in the national capital has surged to 3,314, according to a health bulletin of the Delhi government. There are 2,182 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. As many as 201 people have recovered on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,078, as per the bulletin.

No new death has been reported from the virus and the death toll stands at 54. (ANI)