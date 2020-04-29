Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Delhi residents cooperating with police to maintain social distance during Ramzan

People staying in central Delhi are following COVID-19 lockdown guidelines during the holy month of Ramzan and maintaining social distance, Delhi Police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 05:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 05:39 IST
Central Delhi residents cooperating with police to maintain social distance during Ramzan
DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

By Aiman Khan People staying in central Delhi are following COVID-19 lockdown guidelines during the holy month of Ramzan and maintaining social distance, Delhi Police said.

Speaking to ANI, DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said, "We have two containment areas -- Chandni Mahal and Nabi Karim. When it was declared as a containment zone, we sealed the full area with tin-shed at that point. We just opened one exit and entry at Turkman Gate." Bhatia informed that police is doing flag marches regularly, making announcements for maintaining social distance, installed CCTV cameras and using drone for inspecting the inner and congested areas.

"We fixed the timing of shops opening in these areas and we assure that these shops follow social distancing. We found that people of central district are following rules and guidelines of lockdown. They are also helping us to break the COVID-19 chain," he said. "People follow our appeal for Ramzan and staying at home after 'sehri' and 'roza'... We did not find any crowd gathering in central Delhi areas," Bhatia further said.

With 206 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total number of cases in the national capital has surged to 3,314, according to a health bulletin of the Delhi government. There are 2,182 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. As many as 201 people have recovered on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,078, as per the bulletin.

No new death has been reported from the virus and the death toll stands at 54. (ANI)

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

OWL MVP Sinatraa exiting Overwatch for Valorant

In a major coup for the nascent Valorant esports scene, 2019 Overwatch League MVP Jay Sinatraa Won is leaving Overwatch competition to join Sentinels Valorant team, ESPN reported Tuesday. Sinatraa led the San Francisco Shock to the 2019 Ove...

Australia to ramp up coronavirus testing with millions of new kits

Australia has secured 10 million COVID-19 test kits, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Wednesday, as Canberra begins widespread testing that it hopes will sustain a decline in new coronavirus cases and allow social restrictions to be lifted...

Mexico's registers 1,223 new coronavirus cases, 135 deaths

Mexicos health ministry reported on Tuesday 1,223 new known coronavirus cases and 135 new deaths, bringing the total to 16,752 cases and 1,569 deaths.The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks inch higher after mixed U.S. corporate earnings

Asian equities made cautious gains in early trade on Wednesday following mixed U.S. corporate earnings while oil prices looked set for more wild swings as storage concerns capped optimism about easing coronavirus lockdowns.Technology stocks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020