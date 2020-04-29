Left Menu
11 traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi test positive for Coronavirus

As many as 11 traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have tested positive for the coronavirus, informed District Magistrate (North), Deepak Shinde on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 11:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 11 traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have tested positive for the coronavirus, informed District Magistrate (North), Deepak Shinde on Wednesday. "The traders are not directly connected to the mandi, we are tracing the contacts of the cases," added Shinde.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the mandi is being disinfected and other preventive measures are also being taken. "Azadpur Mandi is being properly disinfected. All the shops nearby, where COVID-19 positive cases were reported, have been sealed. All the precautionary measures are being taken," said the Minister.

The Azadpur Mandi continues to operate during the lockdown as the government has exempted all essential services from restrictions. (ANI)

