Sidewall of storm drain in Bengaluru's Pattegarhpalya area collapses amid heavy rain
A part of the sidewall of a storm drain in the Pattegarhpalya area of Bengaluru collapsed on Wednesday morning, following heavy overnight rain.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-04-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:51 IST
The fire department, emergency services, and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officers are present at the spot.
There have been no casualties reported, as of now. (ANI)
