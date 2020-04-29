Left Menu
80% of coronavirus cases in J-K reported from 6 hotspots

Nearly 80 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir have been reported from six districts of the state, said Bhupinder Kumar, the Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 29-04-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 13:51 IST
Bhupinder Kumar, the Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) in Jammu and Kashmir speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

He also appealed to the people to follow the guidelines issued by the Centre in the wake of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 crisis.

"We have six districts which are hotspots, and when I say hotspots, it implies that out of the total cases that have been reported in the state, 80 per cent have been reported from these districts. And of these districts, one district is in Jammu division, and in Kashmir division- Bandipora, Srinagar, Shopian, Kupwara and Baramulla are the hotspots," Kumar told ANI. "There has been a surge in cases in Anantnag as well. We have conducted around 15,000 tests; on average we are conducting 1000-1100 tests per day. We are better prepared now," he added.

He also emphasised that more and more testing can help check the spread of coronavirus since most cases are asymptomatic. "Our strategy is to be able to test more and more people, and in this disease's case, it has been seen that 80 per cent cases are asymptomatic and if we do not detect asymptomatic people on time then there is a higher chance of them infecting others," added Kumar further.

He also informed that the state currently has more than 18,000 isolation beds and that the health infrastructure of the state is not overwhelmed with the cases. Meanwhile, the total number of cases in the Union Territory stands at 565 in Jammu and Kashmir including 381 active cases, informed the administration on Tuesday. (ANI)

