Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Martyred cop's wife gives Rs 10,000 for COVID-19 fight

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 14:24 IST
C'garh: Martyred cop's wife gives Rs 10,000 for COVID-19 fight

In a heartwarming gesture, the wife of a martyred policeman in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district donated Rs 10,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight coronavirus. Recognising her contribution, the Bastar district administration made a short video clip on her.

"My husband would often tell me that we must do whatever we can to help the needy. In the present scenario, I decided to follow my husband's appeal to help others," Radhika Sahu (32) told PTI over the phone. Upendra Sahu, a head constable with the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), was one of the two policemen killed in a naxal attack at Bastar on March 14.

Sahu lives with her two sons, aged 10 and six, in a rented house in Jagdalpur town and is surviving on the initial compensation given to the kin of martyrs. So far, the state government had given her a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh, Sahu said, adding that she donated Rs 10,000 from it to the CMRF on Tuesday to fund the battle against coronavirus.

Hailing her contribution, Bastar superintendent of police Deepak Jha said, "We were overwhelmed by her noble gesture. However, initially, we discouraged her as she has to take care of her two sons, but she insisted and the district administration had to accept the donation." The process was underway to provide her a job in the department on compassionate grounds, he said, adding the remaining ex-gratia amount will be transferred to her at the earliest..

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Vuelta decides planned Dutch start is 'bridge too far'

This years Vuelta will not start in the Netherlands as planned, organisers of one of cyclings Grand Tours announced on Wednesday. The Vuelta, or Tour of Spain, was scheduled to begin on August 14 in Utrecht and finish on September 6 in Madr...

Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of 'healthy baby boy'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a healthy baby boy, delivered at a government-run hospital in London on Wednesday. The birth is believed to be slightly premature but both mother and bab...

Virus lockdown worsens suffering for Johannesburg beggars

Inock Mukanhairi shows the small amount of food that he has for himself, his wife, Angeline, and five children barely enough to make it through another week of South Africas strict coronavirus lockdown. The 58-year-old and his wife are bot...

Vivo India donates 15,000 PPE suits, 50,000 litres of sanitizer

Smartphone maker Vivo India has donated 15,000 PPE suits and 50,000 litre of sanitizer to the central government to protect caregivers and healthcare professionals from coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday. Several health workers have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020