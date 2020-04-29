21 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district tally reaches 425

21 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra district, taking the total number of cases here to 425, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said.

"The death toll in the district stands at 11 while 69 people have been discharged after making a complete recovery from the disease," he added.

A total of 2,043 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 400 persons have recovered and 31 have died. (ANI)