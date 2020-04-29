Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gangotri Highway's alternate road washes away in Dehradun

An alternate road of Gangotri highway washed away in Dehradun here on Wednesday. The road washed away as a result of a rise in the water level of the Bhagirathi river here.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:00 IST
Gangotri Highway's alternate road washes away in Dehradun
Alternate road of Gangotri highway washed away in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An alternate road of Gangotri Highway got washed away in Dehradun here on Wednesday. Rise in the water level of the River Bhagirathi here is said to be the reason for landslide.

The alternate road was recently constructed after the highway was blocked due to a landslide near the Dharasu town in Uttarkashi district here. The traffic on Gangotri Highway has been halted several times this month as a result of several landslides. (ANI)

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

EU opens new legal case against Poland over muzzling judges

The European Unions executive on Wednesday started a new legal case against the nationalist Polish government for muzzling judges in the blocs largest ex-communist country. The EU has long accused the ruling Law and Justice PiS party of und...

Trump order keeping meat packing plants open worries unions

President Donald Trump took executive action to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nations food supply. The order signed Tuesday uses the Defense Production Act to cl...

10 arrested for attacking policemen enforcing lockdown in Howrah

Ten persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting policemen enforcing lockdown in the coronavirus red zone of Howrah district last evening. According to a senior official of the Howrah police commissionarte, a total of 10 pers...

Lebanon c.bank governor rejects PM's criticism, says no need for deposits haircut

Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh defended his record on Wednesday, rejecting criticism from the prime minister that he was to blame for a financial crisis and assuring savers there was no need for a haircut on their deposits.Sala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020