Gangotri Highway's alternate road washes away in Dehradun

An alternate road of Gangotri Highway got washed away in Dehradun here on Wednesday. Rise in the water level of the River Bhagirathi here is said to be the reason for landslide.

The alternate road was recently constructed after the highway was blocked due to a landslide near the Dharasu town in Uttarkashi district here. The traffic on Gangotri Highway has been halted several times this month as a result of several landslides. (ANI)