Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three policemen injured in stone pelting by agitated migrant workers at IIT Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:04 IST
Three policemen injured in stone pelting by agitated migrant workers at IIT Hyderabad

Peeved over denial of wages, hundreds of migrant workers working at IIT Hyderabad at Kandi in neighbouring Sangareddy district on Wednesday allegedly attacked some officials of construction companies and threw stones damaging a police vehicle and injuring a Sub-Inspector and two policemen. The workers who were protesting near a construction site demanded that they be paid wages and allowed to go back to their native places in view of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, police said.

The migrant workers allegedly pelted stones at police and damaged a police vehicle injuring a Sub-Inspector and two policemen, Sangareddy District Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy said. "A mob of protesting workers initially assaulted some officials of the construction companies and when a police team went to the spot some of them hurled stones at police and damaged glasses of a police vehicle," the police official said.

According to the officials, the labourers accused a construction company involved in the construction activities belonging to the IIT, of not paying wages for March and on top of that the firm asked the workers to resume activity from Wednesday. Construction activities have been halted in view of the lockdown.

"Additional police force was rushed to the area and the situation has been brought under control," the SP told PTI, adding they were in the process of identifying those responsible for the violence. Sangareddy District Collector M Hanumantha Rao said the labourers hailing from 10 states, including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, wanted to go back to their native places and their other demand was payment of wages.

The district authorities convened a meeting between the representatives of migrant workers and those from the construction company, he said. The protesting workers were assured of payment of their outstanding salaries by tomorrow evening from the management side after which they agreed to resume work.

"We will again hold talks with them and after they give their consent the works will be started," the Collector said. In view of the lockdown, the construction firms have to look after the workers, he said.

"Their main demand is to go back to their native places.After lockdown they were in a dilemma as to what to do. An undertaking has been taken from the construction company to release theirsalaries," the collector added.

Two construction firms, engaged around 1,600 and 800 workers each from around 10 different states, for second phase construction of buildings of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, officials said.PTI VVK GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Hry offers some of its complexes in Delhi to house state residents working in capital

Haryana has offered to Delhi some of its complexes there to house the states residents employed in the national capital and having to to commute daily from there amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij j on Wednesday said...

Greece opening to tourists in July but hoteliers fear empty beaches

Greece hopes to welcome back tourists from July, but hoteliers expect a bleak season, fearing the coronavirus pandemic will keep visitors away and beaches empty.Tourism is a major income earner for Greece. It drew 34 million visitors last y...

German economy to shrink by 10% in second quarter - DIW

The German economy will contract by more than 6 this year, the DIW economic institute said on Wednesday, adding that the recession prompted by the coronavirus pandemic would be deeper than during the 2008 financial crisis.DIW said Europes b...

Gilead's remdesivir meets main goal of trial in COVID-19 patients

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Wednesday its experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir, had met the main goal of a trial testing it in COVID-19 patients.The trial was being conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020