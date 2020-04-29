Left Menu
20 policemen quarantined after accused tests positive

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:29 IST
Twenty police personnel attached to the City Chowk police station here have been quarantined after an accused who was recently arrested tested positive for coronavirus, an official said. A 45-year-old man who was arrested last Friday tested positive for infection two days ago.

"He did not have any coronavirus symptoms when his primary health check-up was done after arrest. Later when he was sent in magistrate's custody he showed some symptoms. On Monday night his test report came. He tested positive," said a police official. While 19 personnel and one officer who had come in contact with him were put in quarantine, all 125 police personnel under the police station will undergo coronavirus test, the official added.

