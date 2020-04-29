Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPEC+ should focus on market share as oil demand recovers - Moscow

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:52 IST
OPEC+ should focus on market share as oil demand recovers - Moscow

The alliance of OPEC, Russia and other oil producers, known as OPEC+, should focus on the global market share for the group's crude once demand starts recovering from the coronavirus crisis, Moscow said on Wednesday.

OPEC+, set up in 2016, has worked to support prices by cutting output. But Russia and others have long complained that this has mainly benefited U.S. producers which have ramped up output and snatched market share. Russia and OPEC member Saudi Arabia spearheaded the latest efforts by OPEC+ to cut production by the equivalent of 10% of global supplies from May 1 in a bid lift prices as demand for crude plunged by as much 30% due to global lockdowns.

The deal seeks to reduce a glut of oil that is struggling to find a home as global storage facilities rapidly fill. Riyadh, Moscow and other OPEC+ members have also pushed for curbs from other producers, particularly the United States.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that, once demand returned, OPEC+ should shift strategy and focus on the group's market share to evaluate how effective its actions were. OPEC+ now has commercial oil inventories as a main focus. "Stocks, supply and demand balance should be closely followed but it makes sense to switch to targeting market share which belongs to OPEC+ given increase in global demand," Novak told Interfax news agency when asked if the group should shift its focus from the stockpiles to market share.

Oil demand had been expected to rise in 2020 until the coronavirus sent the market into reverse. But demand could start picking up as the United States, China, European nations and others start easing lockdown measures. Russia has long complained that the main beneficiary of previous OPEC+ cuts was the United States, which became the world's biggest oil producer, surpassing Russia and Saudi Arabia, as shale output surged and filled the gap left by OPEC+.

But oil prices in the latest crisis have plunged well below breakeven for many U.S. shale producers, driving down output. OPEC+ producers have typically produced about half of global needs, with the rest coming from others, including the United States. OPEC+ has said it wants its move to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) matched by non-OPEC+, so a total of almost 20 million bpd is removed from the market.

RUSSIA'S CUTS Russia believes global demand has already hit a floor, after dropping by 20 million to 30 million bpd.

Russia will be cutting nearly 2 million bpd in oil production, or 19% from February levels, Novak told Interfax, with no companies exempted, including foreign oil companies which clinched production-sharing agreements in the 1990s. Oil companies plan to target mainly mature oil fields and halt wells for maintenance, so they can resume quickly and possibly with better flows, sources have said.

Russia has cut domestic and export sales of light oil produced in western Siberia, its top oil province, energy industry sources said on Wednesday. "Looks like oil companies took production cuts seriously - we are getting nearly 19% less (of usual supplies in May)," one of the traders working at Russia's domestic market said.

Moscow would meet its commitments in full, Novak told Interfax, as Russian oil output was projected to fall by up to 15% to between 480 million and 500 million tonnes (9.6 million-10 million bpd) this year, its first annual decline since 2008.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

German inflation eases further in April

German annual inflation slowed further in April to well below the European Central Banks target, data showed on Wednesday, giving the ECB additional leeway to deploy stimulus policy to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic...

Over 7.75 lacs tonnes of private foodgrains freight loaded from 25 March

Indian Railways continues in its endeavour to ensure availability of essential commodities like foodgrain across the country through its freight parcel services during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. In order to ensure that kitche...

'Exams for higher and technical courses unlikely by May 31'

Under-graduate and post-graduate exams for higher and technical education courses in Maharashtra are unlikely to be held before May 31 in view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, state minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday. Speaking to a...

Maha: Stray dogs bite over dozen villagers in single day

Over a dozen people were bitten by stray dogs in a single day at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, a health official said on Wednesday. The incidents occurred at Zidke village near Ambadi Phata area in Bhiwandi taluka on Tuesday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020