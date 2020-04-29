Left Menu
Covid cases climb to 122 in Odisha with 4 new patients

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:57 IST
Four persons, including a woman, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 122 in the state, officials said. A 77-year-old man from Bhubaneswar is among those infected. This is the first Covid case in the capital city after a gap of 14 days. The previous confirmed case was reported here on April 14.

The total number of persons infected with the deadly virus in Bhubaneswar now stands at 47. Of them, 20 are undergoing treatment and 26 have recovered. A man had died on April 6. Besides in Bhubaneswar, one new case each was reported from Keonjhar, Deogarh and Jharsuguda districts, the Information and Public Relations department said, adding three of the new patients had recently returned from West Bengal.

Keonjhar, Deogarh and Jharsuguda have registered coronavirus cases for the first time. With the highly infectious disease spreading to three new districts, the COVID-19 cases are now reported from 14 of the 30 districts of the state.

A 60-year-old man from Panchapalli became the first Covid patient in Keonjhar district. Similarly, a 34-year-old male of Basudevpur area of Deogarh district is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in his district. The first coronavirus case from Jharsuguda district is an 18 year-old female from Brajrajnagar, an official said.

All the three fresh cases from Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Keonjhar districts had visited West Bengal recently. Though they had no symptoms for corona infection, the three had been kept in quarantine in view of their travel history, the official said.

Regarding the new case from Bhubaneswar, the man from Madhusudan Nagar area of the city got infected after coming in contact with a relative who was afflicted wth Covid-19 some days back. Contact tracing and follow-up action are being done after the fresh cases were detected, officials said.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha rose to 122. Of them, 83 are undergoing treatment, 38 have recovered and one dead. As many as 2,421 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state on Tuesday, while a total of 29,108 samples have been tested till date, sources said.

Of the 122 COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha, 47 are from Bhubaneswar, 19 each from Bhadrak and Jajpur, 16 from Balasore, 10 from Sundergarh, two each from Kendrapara and Kalahandi, and one each from Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Keonjhar districts..

