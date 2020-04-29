Left Menu
Over 7.75 lacs tonnes of private foodgrains freight loaded from 25 March

Indian Railways has also identified routes for Parcel Special Trains since the start of the lockdown for perishable commodities including fruits, vegetables, milk & dairy products and seeds for agriculture purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:10 IST
Indian Railways is making all efforts to ensure that farm products like foodgrains are picked up on time and also to ensure timely supply during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways continues in its endeavour to ensure availability of essential commodities like foodgrain across the country through its freight & parcel services during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

In order to ensure that kitchens of all Indian homes continue to function normally, during the lockdown period from 25th March to 28th April 2020, more than 7.75 lacs tonnes (303 rakes) of private foodgrains (PFG) freight were loaded across the country compared to about 6.62 lacs tonnes (243 rakes) last year in the same period. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamilnadu are the leading states in private foodgrains (PFG) freight loading.

Indian Railways is making all efforts to ensure that farm products like foodgrains are picked up on time and also to ensure timely supply during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. The loading, transportation and unloading of these essential commodities have been in progress in full swing during the lockdown period.

Indian Railways has also identified routes for Parcel Special Trains since the start of the lockdown for perishable commodities including fruits, vegetables, milk & dairy products and seeds for agriculture purpose. Trains are being run even on those routes where demand is less so that no part of the country remains unconnected. Trains have been given en-route stoppages at all feasible locations, so that maximum possible clearance of parcels may be done.

(With Inputs from PIB)

