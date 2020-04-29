Left Menu
Hope Bihar govt makes quick arrangements to bring home migrant workers: Chirag Paswan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:47 IST
Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday asked the Bihar government to make quick arrangements to bring home students and migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown, and said there is no "excuse" now for not doing so. In comments that also appeared to be critical of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for so far declining to make arrangements for the return of students and labourers citing lockdown provisions, Paswan hoped that "at least now" Kumar will take measures to help people.

The LJP leader's comments came after the Union Home Ministry in fresh guidelines said workers, tourists, students and other people, who are stranded in different parts of the country, would be allowed to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions. "I hope that the spirit of lockdown now allows Nitish Kumar to make arrangements for the return of people of the state who are stranded in different places," Paswan said.

His comments were in a reference to Kumar's remark earlier that any movement of people will be in violation of the lockdown spirit, as he appealed to stranded migrants and students to stay wherever they are. Paswan said he had spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and briefed him on the poor conditions of the state's students and labourers in different parts of the country.

Paswan said in his telephonic conversation with students, they often wondered as to why the Bihar government was not making arrangements for their return when UP and Madhya Pradesh governments had done so. He hailed the revised guidelines of the Home Ministry, and said his party always wanted the Bihar government to take measures to bring the state's people back but in vain.

The Bihar government had so far helped poor migrants from the state by crediting Rs 1,000 in their bank accounts. There have been protest by migrants in different places, including Mumbai and Surat, demanding that arrangements be made for their return home. Paswan's comments underline the dim view even the allies of the JD(U) president have taken of his handling of the matter. Both the JD(U) and the LJP are part of the BJP-led NDA alliance.

Union minister and BJP leader Ashwini Choubey also welcomed the Home Ministry guidelines and said it will pave the way for migrant workers' return to their home. PTI KR TDS TDS

