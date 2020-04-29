Selling, buying of frozen chicken banned in Kargil

Authorities in Kargil district of Ladakh on Wednesday banned the selling and buying of frozen chicken in the "interest" of public health. The order was issued by District Magistrate, Kargil, Baseer ul Haq Choudhary, quoting official sources from the government of Jammu and Kashmir that frozen chicken stored since October-November last year are being supplied to Ladakh by road.

"Therefore, in the interest of public health it has been ordered that there shall be a complete ban on selling and buying of frozen chickens in the entire district," Choudhary said. However, the order said only live chickens would be allowed to be transported from Srinagar and Jammu to Kargil and the Market Checking Squad already constituted by the District Magistrate's office would ensure that no frozen chickens are sold in the market.

"All the Sub Divisional Magistrates and Executive Magistrates on duty have been directed to ensure that no frozen chickens are sold in their respective jurisdictions. Any Vendor/Outlet/Shop/Individual found selling frozen chickens shall be booked, fined and punished under law," the order said..