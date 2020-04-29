Left Menu
9 die due to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad; case tally soars to 2,777

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:36 IST
The COVID-19 death toll inAhmedabad rose to 137 on Wednesday with nine more peoplesuccumbing to the disease, while the number of cases zoomed to2,777 with the addition of 234 infections, the state healthdepartment said

Ahmedabad district reported 234 fresh novelcoronavirus cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours,according to figures released by the department

Ahmedabad city had registered 19 deaths and 164 newcases on Tuesday.

