PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:02 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 15 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1332 287 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 37 29 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 383 64 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 68 18 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 37 34 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 3314 1078 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 4082 527 197 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 311 225 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 25 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 581 192 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 105 19 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 535 216 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 495 369 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 22 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2387 377 120 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 9915 1593 432 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 11 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 122 38 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 9 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 375 104 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2393 584 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 2162 1210 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1009 374 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 54 34 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 2134 510 39 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 696 124 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 32657 8091 1064 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 31787 and the death toll at 1008. The ministry said that 7797 people have so far recovered from the infection.

