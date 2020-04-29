Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre asks states, UTs to ensure accessibility features at COVID-19 centres for PwDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:06 IST
Centre asks states, UTs to ensure accessibility features at COVID-19 centres for PwDs

The central government on Wednesday asked states and union territories to ensure basic physical accessibility features for persons with disabilities (PwD) at centres for COVID-19 testing, quarantine facilities and treatment at hospitals, a statement stated. Shakuntala D Gamlin, Secretary of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), has written to chief secretaries of all the states and UTs on the issue.

In the letter, Gamlin said that to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, many COVID-19 centres have been identified as containment units, isolation treatment centres and testing labs for enhancing the holding capacity for medical purposes as required. "The current crisis poses even greater threats to divyangjan not just due to their lesser/compromised immunity, ability to perceive or comprehend information but also due to non-availability of accessibility features in the physical environment and ecosystem provided at such COVID-19 related facilities," Gamlin said.

The statement stated that all operating and control mechanisms and self-operated devices (sanitiser dispensers, glove cases, soaps, wash basins) are placed within approachable reach of persons with disabilities (PwDs), especially for wheelchair users. Graphical and simple, prominent signage as per the standard requirements of colour and contrast are put up, it stated.

Audio announcements and captioned videos for public announcements of important news should be made..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

606 people held for violating safety restrictions in Kolkata

Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested 606 people for violating safety restrictions. According to Police, a total of 10 vehicles have been impounded.606 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions since morni...

Nigeria to ease coronavirus lockdowns over 6 weeks - official

Nigeria will ease new coronavirus lockdowns in three key states over a six-week period from May 4, the head of the countrys task force on the disease said on Wednesday.The easing of lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun will be split into two-...

A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million

One of the worlds largest lunar meteorites goes on private sale at Christies on Thursday, valued at 2 million pounds 2.49 million.The moon rock, weighing over 13.5 kg, was probably struck off the surface of the moon by a collision with an a...

Learnt a lot from him: Ali Abbas Zafar on Irrfan Khan

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says Irrfan Khan played an important role in his career when he worked with the actor on his 2014 directorial Gunday. The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020