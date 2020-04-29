Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:31 IST
Seven COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Wednesday

The decline in the number of COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana on Wednesday with only seven fresh cases being reported. With this, the number of positive cases reported in the state went up to 1,016.

Of this, the number of active cases till date was 582, a COVID-19 bulletin said. No death was reported Wednesday and the number of fatalities due to the virus in the state remained at 25.

The number of discharged people till date stood at 409. According to the bulletin, 11 of the 33 districts in the state do not have any active cases.

