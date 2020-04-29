Coronavirus patient dies in Nagpur; another gives birth

Nagpur, Apr 29 (PTI)A 70-year-old coronavirus patient died at Indira Gandhi Government MedicalCollege & Hospital (IGGMCH) here on Wednesday. On the same premises, a 28-year-old woman gave birth to a child during the day and tested positive for virus too, an official said.

Deputy Medical Superintendent of IGGMCH Sagar Pandey said the deceased man was asymptomatic and was admitted a few days ago. He had cardiac arrest in the evening, Pandey said.

In the same hospital, a 28-year-old woman gave birth to a child on Wednesday. She had been admitted in IGGMCH for delivery but as she was a resident of containment zone, doctors took her swab for virus test.

She gave birth to a baby girl, bu also tested positive for coronavirus. "The infant will be tested for infection after three days," Dr Pandey said.