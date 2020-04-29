No new COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh in last 7 days

No new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh in the last seven days. According to the Himachal Pradesh Health Department, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state is 40, including 10 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Till date, 25 patients have recovered, four have been migrated out, and one death has been reported in the state due to the virus. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus.

So far, 7,796 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,008 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)