Eight Indonesian nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat sent to jail
Updated: 30-04-2020 07:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 07:21 IST
"On April 1, 8 Indonesian nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat were found. A case was registered against them. Today after their quarantine ended they were produced before a court and were sent to jail," said Vishal Yadav, Deputy SP, Thakurdwara in Moradabad. (ANI)
