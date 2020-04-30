Eight Indonesian nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat sent to jail

Eight Indonesian nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat were sent to jail on Wednesday after their quarantine period ended, officials said.

"On April 1, 8 Indonesian nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat were found. A case was registered against them. Today after their quarantine ended they were produced before a court and were sent to jail," said Vishal Yadav, Deputy SP, Thakurdwara in Moradabad. (ANI)