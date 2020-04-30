U'khand govt to boost immunity of corona warriors with homeopathic, ayurvedic medicines

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik has said that the state government has approved Rs 2.48 crore to boost the immunity of corona warriors against the deadly virus. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun on Wednesday.

"The Uttarakhand government has sanctioned Rs 2.48 crore to boost the immunity of corona warriors. The government will buy homeopathic medicine named Arsenic Album-30 and Ayurveda items like Giloi, Ashwagandha, Tulsi and others to be given to corona warriors," Kaushik said. The minister also informed that approval for COVID-19 testing at Srinagar Medical College has been given and the proposal for testing in Almora and Haridwar will be sent.

He further informed about the starting of telemedicine and e-hospital facilities at the Doon Hospital, which were inaugurated by the Chief Minister. The Cabinet also sanctioned five posts each in government medical colleges at Haridwar, Rudrapur and Pithoragarh, to be built at a cost of Rs 325 crore, said Kaushik.

He said that the Cabinet also decided to give an additional subsidy of 25 per cent to farmers to purchase seeds for Kharif crops. The Cabinet also gave its approval for construction of Tyuni-Palasu and the Arakot-Tyuni hydel projects to Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam. (ANI)