Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Bollywood Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away. Actor Amitabh Bachchan Announces on Twitter about the actor sudden demise.

Earlier Kapoor was admitted to a city hospital here, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor said. The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker (1970). Kapoor had his first lead role as an adult opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973 with the film Bobby and received the Filmfare Best Actor Award in 1974.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan announces on Twitter that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away. pic.twitter.com/pwc7Pht68k — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

Before his death, Rishi Kapoor played leading roles as the romantic lead in 92 films between 1973 and 2000, of which 36 were box office hits