Great actor, good human being: Javadekar's tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the death of actor Rishi Kapoor, saying he was not only a great actor but also a good human being. "The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Om Shanti," Javadekar said in his tweet. The veteran actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67

He was admitted to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.