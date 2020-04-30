71 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik; district tally rises to 276

The number of coronavirus cases in the Nashik district of Maharashtra has gone up to 276 as 71 more people have tested positive for the disease, an official from the district administration said on Thursday. Most of the new cases are from the district's Malegaon town, he said.

The new patients include six police personnel and three children - aged three months, 5 years, and 11 years. Out of the total 276 cases, 253 have been reported from Malegaon, 10 from Nashik city, 11 from other parts of the district and two patients are from outside the district who are undergoing treatment in hospitals here.

There was no change in the death toll which stood at 12, the official said. To date, 11 people have recovered from the disease in the district and discharged from hospitals, he added.