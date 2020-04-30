Jharkhand CM condoles Rishi Kapoor's demise

Jharkhand CM condoles Rishi Kapoor's demisePTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:17 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday condoled the death of Rishi Kapoor, describing him as a "remarkable" actor. Kapoor died of cancer in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67.
"I feel sad at the demise of Rishi ji. May the almighty give the grieving family strength to endure," Soren said in his condolence message. Kapoor was admitted to the H N Reliance Hospital by his family on Wednesday.
The actor had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. Kapoor's death comes a day after actor Irrfan Khan's demise.
"In two days, people of the country have lost two remarkable actors," Soren said..
