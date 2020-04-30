Left Menu
One more recovers from coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

With one more person recovering from novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Union Territory is now at 17, an official said on Thursday.

ANI | Andaman And Nicobar Islands | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With one more person recovering from novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Union Territory is now at 17, an official said on Thursday. "One more COVID-19 positive turns negative. So, total active cases are now 17," Chief Secretary, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands, Chetan Sangh said.

The Chief Secretary took to Twitter to post: "Further, working on transferring stranded to their respective places, as a 1time effort. In these times of fear, Hope is the key." He further informed that tests over 8,100 per million were conducted and no new case had been found in the last four days.

