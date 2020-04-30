R V Smith: Delhi lost its favourite chronicler

Eminent author and columnist Ronald Vivian Smith, who is best known for his writings on Delhi, breathed his last at a hospital here on Thursday. He was 81. Smith was suffering from age-related ailments for the past four months, his family said.

"He was admitted to hospital after he complained of breathing problems on Monday. He passed away today at 7.30 am after multiple health issues – respiratory infections and kidney failure," his son Tony Smith said. Born in Agra in 1938, for Smith, who made Delhi his second home and was recognised as the city's greatest chronicler, history runs in his family. He was a descendant of Col Salvador Smith (1783-1871), the soldier who trained the troops of Daulat Rao Scindia.

Author to several books on Delhi, of which "The Delhi That No One Knows" was a best seller, Smith also wrote poetry and romantic novels like "Jasmine Nights & The Taj". His last book was a collection of potpourri of myths, lores and historical tales, in and around Delhi, titled "Lingering Charm of Delhi".

Son of late journalist Thomas Smith, he also joined the same profession and worked with the Press Trust of India and The Statesman for a significant amount of time. Even after his retirement from The Statesman, he didn't drop his pen and continued writing historical column on the walled city of old Delhi, Anglo-Indian antecedents, egyptology or the occult for newspaper like The Hindu and The Statesman.

His last column in The Hindu on April 25 was: "How Eurasian women took to ghazals and traditional dances". Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of Smith.

"RV Smith, the chronicler of our great city Delhi passed away this morning. His work kept alive the stories and memories of our city. It's a huge loss especially for Delhiites. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. RIP," Kejriwal tweeted. PTI MG KND HMB.