Kerala: Chullikkal area in Kochi removed from list of COVID-19 hotspots
The Ernakulam District administration has decided to remove Chullikkal area in Kochi from the list of COVID-19 hotspots.ANI | Kerala | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:25 IST
The Ernakulam District administration has decided to remove the Chullikkal area in Kochi from the list of COVID-19 hotspots. With this, the district will have only one hotspot area, informed Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar, on Thursday.
Hotspots are areas reporting a large number of cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, as per data provided by the state government, a total of 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, taking the total count to 495 in the state, including 123 active cases.
ALSO READ
Onset, withdrawal date of monsoon over several parts of country revised; arrival date over Kerala remains June 1: IMD
Kerala: Houseboats to be turned into COVID-19 isolation wards in Alappuzha
Kerala govt releases papers of deal with US-based IT company amid Opposition's allegations
Christian priest, 6 others held for holding mass at Church in Kerala
Priest, 6 others arrested for holding Mass in Kerala Church