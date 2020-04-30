Left Menu
Kerala: Chullikkal area in Kochi removed from list of COVID-19 hotspots

The Ernakulam District administration has decided to remove Chullikkal area in Kochi from the list of COVID-19 hotspots.

ANI | Kerala | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ernakulam District administration has decided to remove the Chullikkal area in Kochi from the list of COVID-19 hotspots. With this, the district will have only one hotspot area, informed Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar, on Thursday.

Hotspots are areas reporting a large number of cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, as per data provided by the state government, a total of 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, taking the total count to 495 in the state, including 123 active cases.

