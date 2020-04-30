Pondy Lt Guv extends greetings to workers on Labour day eve

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said the nation's prosperity depends upon the hard work of the working class. In her message on the eve of May day, she noted that May 1 was being celebrated every year as 'Labour Day' to value and respect the services rendered by the workers of both organised and unorganised sectors.

The Centre has been focusing on creating skilled manpower through the 'Skill India Movement', which is aimed at appreciating the importance of the working class. She said she joined the people and government of Puducherry in expressing gratitude 'to our brothers and sisters' who toil in streets, agricultural fields, factories and wish them a healthy and prosperous life.