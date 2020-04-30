Left Menu
PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction to ISPs to forego charges for businesses closed during lockdown

A PIL was moved in Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking directions to telephone operators and internet service providers (ISPs) not to charge any amount to businesses, etc that remained "compulsorily closed" during the lockdown.

30-04-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A PIL was moved in Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking directions to telephone operators and internet service providers (ISPs) not to charge any amount to businesses, etc that remained "compulsorily closed" during the lockdown. The PIL, filed by SK Sharma through advocate Amit Sahani, sought directions that the amount received by such telephone operators or ISPs for this "unused period" may be transferred to COVID-19 Relief Fund initiated by the Prime Minister of India.

The petition said that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone and particularly those who are not working in organized sector and added that there are numerous people, who might not be getting their complete salaries and many have lost their jobs. "The shops/offices/ business houses/factories and almost all commercial establishment remained closed in order to abide by the dictates of the government to maintain social distancing during the period of lockdown," the petition said.

It said that the petitioner had also made a representation dated April 19, 2020, to the telecommunication companies and ISPs to waive bills of offices, shops, business houses, etc, which remained closed during the period of lockdown. It further requested that the Ministry of Finance be directed not to levy Goods and Service Tax (GST) on such bills during the period of lockdown in the larger Public Interest.

"It is submitted that though the innocent citizens cannot be charged for such services, which they were compelled not to utilize while observing directions issued by State/Central governments. Therefore, the telephone operators/ ISPs cannot charge such citizens for services not used by them," the plea said. It said that every citizen wishes to contribute directly or indirectly to the fight against coronavirus, and therefore suggested that the amount charged by telephone companies, broadband service providers for the period of lockdown for unused offices, shops, business houses, etc, may be directed to be transmitted to Prime Minister National Relief Fund. (ANI)

