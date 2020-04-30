Left Menu
Development News Edition

77 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,211

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:02 IST
77 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,211

Uttar Pradesh reported 77 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,211, a senior official said. With one fresh death in Amroha, the state has reported 40 deaths due to the virus so far, with one each in Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura and Shravasti, five in Meerut, six in Moradabad, two in Firozabad, 14 in Agra and four in Kanpur. "With 77 fresh cases, total number of cases reported in the state is 2,211 of which 551 have been treated and discharged. Forty deaths have been reported so far in the state due to the virus. The number of active cases are 1,620," an official release of the health department said here.

It said of the total cases, 1,113 are linked to those who attended a Tabhligi Jamaat event and their contacts. The Jamaat had held a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin in March and several of those who attended it and travelled to other parts of the country tested positive for the virus. These 2,211 cases were reported from 60 districts of which there is no active cases in six districts presently, the department said.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary, Information Awanish Awasthi said central institutions like Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Indian Institute for Toxicology Research (IITR) and Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) have been given permission for testing..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci expects quick approval of new virus drug

The nations top infectious diseases expert says he expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to quickly approve a new experimental drug that showed promising signs in treating patients with COVID-19. Anthony Fauci tells NBCs Today show ...

With no food, migrant Maharashtra labourers protest in MP

Scores of stranded migrant labourers from Maharashtra held a protest at Mumbai-Barwani stretch of the National Highway 3 on Thursday after the police stopped them to cross Madhya Pradesh border due to lockdown. We were stopped by the police...

UPDATE 4-Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday beat Wall Street sales and profit expectations, powered by sharp demand for its Teams chat and online meeting app and Xbox gaming services as the world shifted to working and playing from home because of the nove...

Nepali dies in massive landslides in HP's Kinnaur, apple orchards damaged

A 40-year-old Nepali labourer died while several apple orchards were damaged in massive landslides in Himachal Pradeshs Kinnaur district on Thursday, police said. A permanent resident of Delakh village in Nepals Bardiya district, the victim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020