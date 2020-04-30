77 more COVID-19 cases in UP, state count reaches 2,211
As many as 77 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state's count to 2,211 cases.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:16 IST
As many as 77 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state's count to 2,211 cases. "77 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 2,211," said Uttar Pradesh Health Department.
Out of the total cases, 551 patients have been cured while 40 others lost their lives due to the infection. Earlier today, a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 safely delivered a bay in Agra, the District Magistrate said. (ANI)
