Pak violates ceasefire in Kashmir's Poonch district

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector of the district on Thursday. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan was initiated at about 19:00 hours today.

The Indian Army is retaliating, army officials said. Earlier on April 29, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district.

Pakistan also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district on April 28. (ANI)