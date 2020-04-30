Left Menu
Maha hits grim milestone of 10,000-plus COVID-19 cases; 27 die

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:32 IST
Maharashtra reached the grim milestone of 10,000-plus coronavirus cases on Thursday with the detection of 583 new infections, while 27 more patients succumbed to the disease - 20 of them in Mumbai - taking the toll to 459, said a state health department official. He said with the addition of 583 new cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 10,498, a grim milestone which was achieved 53 days after the state recorded its first infection.

The worst-affected Mumbai city alone reported a jump of 417 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,061, he said. As many as 290 coronavirus patients have died in the city so far, he added.

Also, 27 more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the toll in the state to 459 on Thursday, said the official. Out of the 27 deaths, 20 were from Mumbai city, three from Pune, two from Thane, one each from Nagpur and Raigad, he said.

The Thane division, which according to the health department, also comprises Mumbai city, has recorded a total of 8,244 cases and 313 deaths so far, he said. The Pune division has reported 1,379 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths so far. Of these, Pune city alone accounts for 1,113 cases and 82 fatalities.

The Kolhapur division, that covers Western Maharashtra and the Konkan region, has 53 cases and two deaths till date, followed by the Nashik division - 315 cases and 27 deaths - the health official said. The Aurangabad division in central Maharashtra has recorded 150 cases of COVID-19 along with seven deaths, while in the Latur division, 19 people have tested positive for coronavirus and one patient has died so far.

There are 169 cases in the Akola division and nine deaths, while in the Nagpur division, 143 people have been found infected with the disease, while two patient has succumbed till date. The number of COVID-19 patients from other states who are receiving treatment here stood at 26, while two such persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the official said.

The state has so far carried out 1,45,798 tests for COVID-19 of which 1,34,244 were negative and 10,498 positive, he said. There are 733 active coronavirus containment zones in the state, the official said.

As many as 10,092 health squads have so far completed surveillance of 42.11 lakh population in the state, he said. The number of people who have been discharged following recovery from the deadly infection stood at 1,773 in the state, the official said.

There are 1,68,266 people currently in home quarantine and 10,695 in institutional quarantine, he said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,498, new cases 583, deaths 459, discharged 1,773, active cases 8266, people tested so far 1,45,798.

